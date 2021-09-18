Entain (LON:ENT) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) were up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,933.50 ($25.26) and last traded at GBX 1,928.50 ($25.20). Approximately 1,220,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,852,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,889 ($24.68).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENT. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,992.86 ($26.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. The stock has a market cap of £11.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,887.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,729.62.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

