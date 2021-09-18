EnterCoin (ENTRC) Market Capitalization Reaches $90,936.47

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $90,936.47 and approximately $33,886.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00058669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00132889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00046223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.