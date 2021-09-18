Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $334,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,524.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total value of $178,939.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,169. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MLAB opened at $313.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 423.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.12 and a 200-day moving average of $264.43. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $319.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

