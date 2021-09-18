Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.44. Envista posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NVST stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,715. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. Envista has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Envista by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 468,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Envista by 45.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 181,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 56,377 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envista in the second quarter valued at $8,159,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Envista in the second quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Envista by 325.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 125,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

