EpiK Protocol Trading Down 11.1% This Week (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.86 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00122689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00175241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.47 or 0.07166053 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,296.96 or 0.99870643 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.00847550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

