Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

