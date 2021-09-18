Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $90.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ESPR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.09.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

