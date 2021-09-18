Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Essent Group reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,479,000 after buying an additional 1,388,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,224 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,272,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 518,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 591,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,090,000 after purchasing an additional 384,185 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,989. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

