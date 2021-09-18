Ethic Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,900 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $54,543.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,515 shares of company stock valued at $24,604,061. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics stock opened at $163.49 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.12 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

