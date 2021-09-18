Ethic Inc. Buys 148 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $112,876,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,957 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cerner by 140.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after buying an additional 914,157 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $75.04 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

