Ethic Inc. Buys 265 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 5.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $426.00 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.79 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.81.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.