Ethic Inc. Has $279,000 Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 51.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 130.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 33.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

