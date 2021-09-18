Ethic Inc. Has $322,000 Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 400.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $2,752,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,478 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMTC. Cowen increased their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

Semtech stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

