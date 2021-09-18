Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

