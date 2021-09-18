Ethic Inc. Trims Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Ethic Inc. cut its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FRT opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.04.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

