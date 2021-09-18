Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $230.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.64.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. Etsy has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total transaction of $972,045.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock worth $14,033,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after acquiring an additional 384,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,009,000 after buying an additional 31,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

