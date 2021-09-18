European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will announce $48.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.00 million and the lowest is $48.10 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year sales of $178.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $178.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $200.24 million, with estimates ranging from $199.40 million to $202.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow European Wax Center.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EWCZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

European Wax Center stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $32.21.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

