Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $82.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

