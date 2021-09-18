Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $82.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.
Shares of NYSE ES opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31.
In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
