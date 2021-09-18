EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) vs. Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Financial Review

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Boqii alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Boqii and EVgo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50 EVgo 0 3 2 0 2.40

Boqii presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 271.75%. EVgo has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 102.02%. Given Boqii’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boqii is more favorable than EVgo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boqii and EVgo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $154.31 million 1.57 -$29.68 million ($0.17) -15.82 EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A

EVgo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boqii.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii -20.63% N/A -44.86% EVgo N/A N/A N/A

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.