Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $423,354.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $159,795.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,675.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and sold 2,762,335 shares valued at $26,455,493. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOLS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.22. 497,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.31. Evolus has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

