Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Exact Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 147.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $108.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.81. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

