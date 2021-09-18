Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XELA. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Exela Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Exela Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Exela Technologies stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $295.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $834,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

