EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Receives $5.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

EXFO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EXFO by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of EXFO by 3,934.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 597,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 582,234 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EXFO by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 90,180 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of EXFO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Finally, Price Michael F purchased a new position in shares of EXFO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXFO remained flat at $$6.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. 8,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,918. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $359.04 million, a P/E ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO, Inc engages in the provision of test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile communications service providers, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers. It offers field network testing, optical benchtop kits, tunable filters, network simulation and load testing, and switch and utility module.

