Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $12,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FPI opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.27 million, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 0.88. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth $2,441,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth $1,671,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth $1,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth $1,160,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

