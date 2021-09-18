Fear NFTs Price Reaches $1.27 on Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00123677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.00175634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.82 or 0.07166093 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,318.88 or 0.99848686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00848581 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.