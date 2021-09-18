Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

Separately, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Home Loan Mortgage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.09.

FMCC opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $591.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

