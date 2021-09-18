FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Down 1.2%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 195,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 263,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

OPFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Northland Securities started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.

In other FG New America Acquisition news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 32.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.