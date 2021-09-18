FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. Sells 13,100 Shares

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FGEN stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in FibroGen by 10.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in FibroGen by 6.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,035,000 after acquiring an additional 771,790 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 22.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 61,374 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in FibroGen by 221.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 156,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 12.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

