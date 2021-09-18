FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. Sells 13,100 Shares

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FGEN stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.
FibroGen Company Profile
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
