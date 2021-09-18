Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $58.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.55. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 864.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

