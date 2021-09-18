Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $34,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $160.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average of $164.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

