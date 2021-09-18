Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 510,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,323 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Semtech were worth $26,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMTC. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Semtech by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Semtech by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Semtech by 2.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Semtech by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,478 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.