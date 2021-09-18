Fiera Capital Corp Sells 870 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.13% of Fortis worth $22,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. FMR LLC increased its position in Fortis by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fortis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 54.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 27,144 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Fortis by 7.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Fortis by 61.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

FTS opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.4059 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.80%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.