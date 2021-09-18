Fiera Capital Corp Trims Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.81% of Inari Medical worth $19,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NARI. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $5,661,208.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,946,133.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $726,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,806,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,086 shares of company stock worth $17,654,550. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.65.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.