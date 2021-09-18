Financial Analysis: Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) vs. Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intuit and Vertex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $9.63 billion 15.93 $2.06 billion $7.56 74.32 Vertex $374.67 million 7.65 -$78.94 million ($0.45) -43.04

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intuit and Vertex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 0 6 17 0 2.74 Vertex 2 0 3 0 2.20

Intuit currently has a consensus price target of $555.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.08%. Vertex has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.81%. Given Vertex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than Intuit.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Intuit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of Vertex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intuit and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 21.41% 24.31% 14.84% Vertex -4.46% -9.82% -3.94%

Volatility and Risk

Intuit has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intuit beats Vertex on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment includes do-it-yourself and assisted TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Strategic Partner segment comprises professional tax offerings, which include Lacerte, ProSeries, ProFile, and ProConnect Tax Online among professional accountants. The company was founded by Scott D. Cook and Thomas A. Proulx in March 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

