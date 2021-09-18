Financial Analysis: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) vs. Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Playa Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Playa Hotels & Resorts $273.19 million 4.33 -$262.37 million ($1.46) -4.94

Membership Collective Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Membership Collective Group and Playa Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 Playa Hotels & Resorts 0 1 3 0 2.75

Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.97%. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.45%. Given Playa Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Playa Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Membership Collective Group.

Profitability

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Playa Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A Playa Hotels & Resorts -76.24% -31.58% -9.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Playa Hotels & Resorts beats Membership Collective Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

