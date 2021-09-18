Financial Comparison: Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) versus PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

28.8% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of PTC Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Arbutus Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics -82.87% -105.54% -18.27% Arbutus Biopharma -856.96% N/A -52.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Arbutus Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics $380.77 million 7.90 -$438.16 million ($6.50) -6.56 Arbutus Biopharma $6.91 million 62.42 -$63.74 million ($1.00) -4.35

Arbutus Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PTC Therapeutics. PTC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arbutus Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbutus Biopharma has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PTC Therapeutics and Arbutus Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics 0 4 7 0 2.64 Arbutus Biopharma 0 1 3 0 2.75

PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.09%. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 55.17%. Given Arbutus Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arbutus Biopharma is more favorable than PTC Therapeutics.

Summary

Arbutus Biopharma beats PTC Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart W. Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.