Financial Review: Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $955.30 million 1.48 $105.37 million N/A N/A Apple Hospitality REIT $601.88 million 5.82 -$173.21 million $0.09 170.56

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Apple Hospitality REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Apple Hospitality REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 0 0 N/A Apple Hospitality REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50

Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.98%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações N/A N/A N/A Apple Hospitality REIT -17.18% -3.88% -2.44%

Risk & Volatility

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações beats Apple Hospitality REIT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands. The company was founded by Glade M. Knight on November 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

