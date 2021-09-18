Financial Review: Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) and The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) and The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Interpublic Group of Companies has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stagwell and The Interpublic Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell -17.26% N/A -13.72% The Interpublic Group of Companies 7.91% 34.27% 5.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stagwell and The Interpublic Group of Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $1.20 billion 0.54 -$228.97 million N/A N/A The Interpublic Group of Companies $9.06 billion 1.61 $351.10 million $1.73 21.38

The Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Stagwell.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of The Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stagwell and The Interpublic Group of Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 0 0 0 N/A The Interpublic Group of Companies 0 4 5 0 2.56

The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus price target of $32.60, indicating a potential downside of 11.87%. Given The Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than Stagwell.

Summary

The Interpublic Group of Companies beats Stagwell on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG). The IAN segment includes advertising and media services, as well as an array of global communications and marketing services. The CMG segment offers events and public relations services as well as sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity and strategic marketing consulting. The company was founded on September 18, 1930 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.