Financial Survey: Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) & Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC)

Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Sierra Monitor alerts:

This table compares Sierra Monitor and Autoscope Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Monitor 0.76% 2.89% 2.33% Autoscope Technologies 21.70% 14.66% 13.67%

Sierra Monitor pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Autoscope Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sierra Monitor and Autoscope Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Monitor 0 0 0 0 N/A Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Monitor has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 45.5% of Sierra Monitor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sierra Monitor and Autoscope Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Monitor $22.08 million 1.52 $170,000.00 N/A N/A Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 3.33 $1.06 million N/A N/A

Autoscope Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sierra Monitor.

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats Sierra Monitor on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Monitor

Sierra Monitor Corporation provides industrial Internet of things solutions that connect and protect infrastructure assets to the industrial and commercial facilities management market in the United States and internationally. It offers FieldServer family of protocol gateways, routers, and network explorers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers to enable local and remote monitoring and control of assets and facilities; and Sentry IT flame and gas detection solutions used by industrial and commercial facilities managers to protect their personnel and assets. The company sells its solutions to telecommunication companies and their suppliers. Sierra Monitor Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Monitor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Monitor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.