First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report sales of $128.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.10 million and the highest is $130.80 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $130.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $510.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $501.60 million to $518.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $508.60 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $531.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,141,000 after buying an additional 583,221 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIN opened at $44.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.