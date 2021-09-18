First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,709 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,637 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $299.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.59 and a 200-day moving average of $265.36. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.56.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

