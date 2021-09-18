First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 3,874 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Paylocity by 281.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $7,426,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,126,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,737,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,332 shares of company stock valued at $24,665,789. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $275.45 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.31 and a fifty-two week high of $279.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.46. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.31.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

