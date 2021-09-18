First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 629 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 750.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.