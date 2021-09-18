First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNRN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.95. 1,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 23.17%.

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.