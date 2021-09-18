First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Down 61.5% in August

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the August 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FDNI traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,003. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $57.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59.

