First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the August 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,911,000 after purchasing an additional 157,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,618,000 after purchasing an additional 108,725 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 147,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 90,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 76,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 74,828 shares in the last quarter.

FEP stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $43.48. 28,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,798. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $45.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05.

