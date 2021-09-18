First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Down 59.3% in August

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the August 15th total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period.

HYLS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.40. 267,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,568. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.53. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $49.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%.

