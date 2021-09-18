FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 2,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 39,787 shares.The stock last traded at $194.42 and had previously closed at $192.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth about $53,276,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FirstService by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after acquiring an additional 251,525 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in FirstService by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,698,000 after acquiring an additional 146,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FirstService by 49.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,859,000 after acquiring an additional 137,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FirstService by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,819 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

