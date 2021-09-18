Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $116.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,614. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $131.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,590 shares of company stock worth $42,283,015. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,985,000 after purchasing an additional 772,467 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,599,000 after acquiring an additional 480,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,047,000 after acquiring an additional 466,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 466,529 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

