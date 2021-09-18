Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,457,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.19.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $299.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

